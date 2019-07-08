U.S. National Hurricane Center says 30% chance of tropical cyclone over central Georgia

(Reuters) - A trough of low pressure located over central Georgia has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The system is expected to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form on Wednesday, NHC added.

“Environmental and ocean conditions are forecast to be conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week,” NHC said.