Environment
July 8, 2019 / 6:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. National Hurricane Center says 30% chance of tropical cyclone over central Georgia

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A trough of low pressure located over central Georgia has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The system is expected to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form on Wednesday, NHC added.

“Environmental and ocean conditions are forecast to be conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week,” NHC said.

Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler

