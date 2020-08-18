U.S. NHC: 30% chance of cyclone over the eastern Caribbean Sea

(Reuters) - A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea has a 30% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
“A tropical depression will likely form late this week or this weekend when it reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea,” the NHC said, adding significant development is unlikely in the next day or two as the system moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea.
