Weather system over eastern Florida has 50% chance of becoming cyclone - NHC

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located over eastern Florida has a 50% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The system is forecast to move southward to southwestward and emerge over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico later on Tuesday, the NHC said.

The system is likely to turn into a tropical depression by late Wednesday or Thursday while it moves westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico, it added.