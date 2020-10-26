Zeta to strengthen into hurricane later on Monday, says U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Zeta is strengthening rapidly and is forecast to become a hurricane later on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Located about 210 miles (340 km) southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles (110 km) per hour, Zeta will move near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula later on Monday and over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, the NHC said.