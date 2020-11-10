NHC says subtropical storm Theta forms over the Atlantic

(Reuters) - Subtropical Storm Theta, the 29th named storm of the season, has formed over the open northeast Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen during the next 12 to 24 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The system is located about 995 miles (1,600 km) southwest of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour), the NHC added.