Depression Thirteen likely to strengthen into tropical storm: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Thirteen is expected to become a tropical storm later on Monday and a hurricane by Tuesday night or early Wednesday over the eastern Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
It is located about 315 miles (505 kilometers) southeast off the Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the Miami based weather forecaster said.
Reporting by Sumita Layek and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens