70 percent chance of cyclone near Yucatan Peninsula: U.S. hurricane center

(Reuters) - A broad low-pressure system drifting slowly northward over the eastern Yucatan Peninsula has a 70 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

A subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form by late Saturday over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said.

