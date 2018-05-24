FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

70 percent chance of cyclone near Yucatan Peninsula: U.S. hurricane center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A broad low-pressure system drifting slowly northward over the eastern Yucatan Peninsula has a 70 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

A subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form by late Saturday over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said.

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix typographical error in headline to make it “hurricane” instead of “hurrican”)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

