September 4, 2018 / 11:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde islands

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system centered a couple of hundred miles south of the Cape Verde islands in the Atlantic Ocean, has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

A tropical depression is expected to form by the end of the week while the system moves west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

