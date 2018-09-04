NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde islands

(Reuters) - A low pressure system centered a couple of hundred miles south of the Cape Verde islands in the Atlantic Ocean, has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
A tropical depression is expected to form by the end of the week while the system moves west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.
Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler