NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone off Windward Islands

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 400 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.
It could strengthen to a tropical depression later on Friday night or on Saturday, the NHC said.
Another system over the north-central Atlantic Ocean, midway between Bermuda and the Azores, has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the Miami-based weather forecasters said.
