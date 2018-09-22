FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 12:20 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone off Windward Islands

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 400 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

It could strengthen to a tropical depression later on Friday night or on Saturday, the NHC said.

Another system over the north-central Atlantic Ocean, midway between Bermuda and the Azores, has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

