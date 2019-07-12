Factbox: Barry could be latest storm to batter New Orleans

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Barry was headed toward New Orleans on Thursday, and forecast to gain strength and become this year’s first Atlantic hurricane, the latest in a long line of storms to strike the city.
The worst hurricanes to swamp New Orleans in modern history, either hitting the city directly or devastating it in a broader path of destruction, include:
* Katrina, August 2005, 1,833 dead, $125 billion damages
* Betsy, September 1965, 75 dead, $1.4 billion damages
* Harvey, August 2017, 68 dead, $125 billion damages
* Andrew, August 1992, 26 dead, $27 billion damages
* Rita, September 2005, 7 dead, $10 billion damages
Source: National Hurricane Center
Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker