Barry likely to weaken further by Monday evening: NHC

Crews clear debris from Highway 23 during Hurricane Barry in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, U.S. July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Barry is expected to weaken further in the next 24 hours, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The system, located 70 miles (115 km) north of Shreveport, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kmh), is moving slowly north toward Arkansas, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Flash flood watches and warnings are in effect for portions of far southeast Texas through much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, and including parts of the mid Mississippi Valley,” the NHC added.