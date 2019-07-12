Tropical storm Barry likely to become hurricane by Friday or Saturday: NHC

A view of downtown New Orleans pictured with the Mississippi River as Tropical Storm Barry approaches land in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Barry could strengthen into a hurricane by Friday night or early Saturday when the center is near the coast of Louisiana, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, about 140 miles (220 km) south east of Morgan City, Louisiana, is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour), the NHC said.

“Dangerous storm surge, heavy rains, and wind conditions are expected across the north-central Gulf Coast,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.