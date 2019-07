Tropical Storm Barry shuts 70% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output

FILE PHOTO: A massive drilling derrick is pictured on BP's Thunder Horse Oil Platform in the Gulf of Mexico, 150 miles from the Louisiana coast, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jessica Resnick-Ault/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Nearly 70% or 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico has been cut because of Tropical Storm Barry, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Saturday

Natural gas output from offshore platforms in the Gulf has been cut by 56%, or 1.5 billion cubic feet per day, BSEE said.

Oil producers have shut in 283 platforms, or 42%, in the northern Gulf of Mexico, BSEE said.