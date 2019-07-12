U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil output cut by 59% due to storm: government

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Centenario deep-water oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico January 17, 2014. Picture taken January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Almost 59 percent, or 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico has been cut because of Tropical Storm Barry, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Friday.

Daily natural gas output from offshore platforms in the Gulf has been cut by 49 percent, or 1.35 billion cubic feet, BSEE said.

Oil producers have shut in production on 257 platforms, or 38 percent, in the northern Gulf of Mexico, BSEE said.

Eleven dynamic positioning drilling rigs have been moved out of the path of the storm, said BSEE, which regulates offshore production.

Ten other drilling rigs have been evacuated, the agency said.