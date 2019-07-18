U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production down by 19% on storm shutdowns

FILE PHOTO: Flood waters surround raised trailers during Hurricane Barry in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, U.S. July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore crude oil production and natural gas output both remained cut by 19% on Thursday because of shutdowns forced by Tropical Storm Barry, the U.S. government said.

That equals 335,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 519 million cubic feet per day that are still shut in the U.S.-regulated areas of the northern Gulf of Mexico five days after Barry made landfall on the Louisiana coast, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

A total of 60 offshore production platforms, or 9%, remain unstaffed after the storm’s passage, the agency said.