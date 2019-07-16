Environment
July 16, 2019 / 6:23 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

U.S. offshore oil production remains cut by 58% - U.S. government

FILE PHOTO: Crews clear debris from Highway 23 during Hurricane Barry in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, U.S. July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

HOUSTON (Reuters) - About 58%, or 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remains shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Barry, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

A little more than 51%, or 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output from the northern Gulf of Mexico continues offline, BSEE said.

Also, 171 production platforms, or 26%, have not resumed operating as workers continue to return to offshore platforms, BSEE said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

