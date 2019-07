U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "social media summit" meeting with prominent conservative social media figures in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency in Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, the White House said in a statement late on Thursday.

The declaration frees up money and federal resources that the state can use in coping with the storm and its aftermath.