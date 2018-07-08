A third named storm forms off North Carolina coast as Hurricane Beryl weakens to tropical storm

(Reuters) - A third named storm formed off the coast of North Carolina early Sunday, the day after Hurricane Beryl weakened to a tropical storm as it approached the eastern Caribbean islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Tropical Storm Chris was nearly stationary at 5 a.m. Sunday, about 150 miles south of Cape Hattaeras, N.C., with sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kmh), the NHC said in an advisory.

There were no coastal storm watches or warnings issued early Sunday and the storm was expected to meander off the Carolinas for the next few days.

Beryl was located about 240 miles east of Barbados, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the NHC said early Sunday.

“Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, especially once Beryl reaches the eastern Caribbean Sea on Monday,” the NHC said.

Tropical storm watches were in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and Dominica.