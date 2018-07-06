Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2018 Atlantic season

(Reuters) - Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in latest advisory.

Hurricane Beryl was located about 1,140 miles (1830 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the NHC said

Beryl is forecast to quickly weaken by late Saturday and become a tropical storm late Sunday or Monday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.