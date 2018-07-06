FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2018 Atlantic season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in latest advisory.

Hurricane Beryl was located about 1,140 miles (1830 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the NHC said

Beryl is forecast to quickly weaken by late Saturday and become a tropical storm late Sunday or Monday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

