Tropical Storm Beryl could become hurricane on Friday: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Beryl continues to strengthen over the tropical Atlantic and with additional strengthening could become a hurricane on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

The storm is located about 1,215 miles (1,955 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h).

“Beryl is forecast to degenerate into a strong open trough just east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.