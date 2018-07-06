FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 3:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Beryl could become hurricane on Friday: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Beryl continues to strengthen over the tropical Atlantic and with additional strengthening could become a hurricane on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

The storm is located about 1,215 miles (1,955 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h).

“Beryl is forecast to degenerate into a strong open trough just east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

