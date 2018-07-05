FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 8:37 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Beryl could strengthen into hurricane by Saturday: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Beryl is strengthening over the tropical Atlantic and could become a hurricane by Friday or Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Beryl is about 1,295 miles (2,080 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea and contains maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), the NHC said in its latest advisory.

“The center of Beryl will remain east of the Lesser Antilles through Sunday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

