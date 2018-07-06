NHC says Hurricane Beryl strengthens, approaching Lesser Antilles

(Reuters) - Hurricane Beryl was a little stronger and was forecast to still be a hurricane as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Hurricane Beryl was located about 1,045 miles (1,685 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, packing maximum sustained winds 80 mph (130 km/h).

The center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.