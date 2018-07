(Reuters) - A tropical depression has strengthened into Tropical Storm Beryl east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

Beryl is located about 1,330 miles (2,140 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), NHC said.