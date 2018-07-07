NHC says Hurricane Beryl will weaken as it reaches eastern Caribbean islands

(Reuters) - Hurricane Beryl was forecast to weaken as it approaches eastern Caribbean Sea islands early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Hurricane Beryl was located about 830 miles (1,330 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, packing maximum sustained winds 75 mph early on Saturday.

The center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Hurricane and tropical storm watches were in effect for Caribbean islands including Barbados, St. Lucia and Dominica.

The storm will weaken as it reaches the eastern Caribbean sea on Monday, but may not degenerate until Tuesday or Wednesday, the forecaster said.