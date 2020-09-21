U.S. Coast Guard closes ports of Houston, Texas City, Freeport in Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard closed the ports of Houston, Galveston, Texas City and Freeport, Texas, ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to make landfall by Tuesday on the central Texas coast.

The Coast Guard shut the ports through which crude oil flows from tankers to refineries in Houston, Texas City and Sweeny, Texas, as well as petrochemical feedstocks to chemical plants, because of forecast storm surge and rough seas from Beta.