(Reuters) - Tropical storm Bret has degenerated into a tropical wave, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The wave is expected to continue moving westward across the Caribbean where strong southerly shear prevails, and regeneration of the system is not anticipated, the NHC added.

Bret was located about 115 miles (190 km) east of Curacao, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h).