(Reuters) - Tropical storm Chantal was forming over the far North Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The system was located about 475 miles (765 km) south southwest of Cape Race Newfoundland, Canada, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

“There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect,” the NHC said.