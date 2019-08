(Reuters) - Chantal has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low by Friday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 580 miles (935 km) south southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland, Canada, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kmh), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Wednesday.