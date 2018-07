(Reuters) - Chris weakened to a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday from a hurricane as it raced towards Cape Race and the Avalon peninsula of Newfoundland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The cyclone is about 275 miles (440 km) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.