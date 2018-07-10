FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
July 10, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Chris strengthens to hurricane: U.S. NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chris has strengthened to become the second hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season as it moves away from the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Chris is shown off the eastern coast of North and South Carolina, U.S., in this satellite image July 9, 2018 at 16:12 UTC. NOAA/Goes-East Imagery/Handout via REUTERS

Hurricane Chris was about 205 miles (330 km) east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kph), the NHC said.

The Florida-based weather forecaster said some additional strengthening was forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.