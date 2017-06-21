FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heavy rainfall from storm Cindy affecting the northern Gulf Coast: NHC
June 21, 2017 / 9:03 PM / in 2 months

Heavy rainfall from storm Cindy affecting the northern Gulf Coast: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting the northern Gulf Coast and these rains could produce life-threatening flash flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Cindy was currently located about 125 miles (200 km) southeast of Galveston, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Wednesday.

NHC said the center of Cindy will move inland over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana late on Wednesday or early Thursday.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

