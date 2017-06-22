FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cindy weakens to a tropical depression: NHC
June 22, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 2 months ago

Cindy weakens to a tropical depression: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Storm Cindy has weakened into a tropical depression but continues to bring heavy rains, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

"Additional weakening is forecast and the depression is expected to become a remnant low by Friday if not sooner," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Cindy, located about 165 miles (265 km) northwest of Morgan City, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 35 miler per hour (55 km/h), will move into southeastern Arkansas early Friday, and into Tennessee later on that day.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

