2 months ago
Operators shut 17 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil output ahead of Storm Cindy: regulators
June 21, 2017 / 6:49 PM / 2 months ago

Operators shut 17 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil output ahead of Storm Cindy: regulators

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Energy companies have shut roughly 17 percent, or 301,618 barrels per day, of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Wednesday.

Personnel have been evacuated from 40 platforms in the U.S. Gulf, representing about 5.5 percent of the 737 manned platforms, BSEE added.

One non-dynamically positioned rig has been evacuated, representing about 7 percent of those operating in the Gulf, BSEE said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; editing by Diane Craft

