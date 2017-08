HOUSTON (Reuters) - Energy companies had shut about 16 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output as of midday Thursday due to Tropical Depression Cindy, representing 288,186 barrels per day of the region's production, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said in a notice.

A total of 39, or around 5 percent, of platforms in the Gulf of Mexico had been evacuated, BSEE added.