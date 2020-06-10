Cristobal becomes post-tropical cyclone near Chicago, NHC says

FILE PHOTO: Tropical Storm Cristobal is seen on a northern track over the Gulf of Mexico in a satellite image taken June 7, 2020. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Cristobal became a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm system was located about 180 miles (330 km) northwest of Chicago, Illinois, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the NHC said.

“Some further strengthening is possible as Cristobal fully transitions to an extra-tropical low,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.