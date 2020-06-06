Louisiana refineries plan to keep running during storm Cristobal - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Nine Louisiana refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Cristobal plan to keep operating through drenching rains and high winds expected to sweep over the area between Baton Rouge and New Orleans by late Sunday.

The combined production capacity of the nine refineries is equal to 12% of the U.S. national total of 18.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

Sources at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 502,500 bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery said the plant had been prepared with removal of equipment and items that might be blown around in high winds.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has also prepared its 211,270 bpd Convent and 225,300 bpd Norco, Louisiana, refineries, said sources familiar with operations at those plants.

Preparations have also been completed at PBF Energy’s 190,000 bpd Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with operations.