Cristobal forecast to weaken to depression on Monday, says U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Storm Cristobal is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression by Monday morning as heavy rainfall and a storm surge continue along the Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Cristobal is located about 20 miles (35 km) north-northwest of New Orleans, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Sunday.

The center of Cristobal will move inland across southeastern Louisiana through early Monday morning, then across Arkansas and Missouri by Tuesday and into Canada on Wednesday, as per NHC.