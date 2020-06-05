Equinor shutting in U.S. Gulf platform, Shell evacuating workers due to Cristobal

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Norwegian state-oil company Equinor ASA is shutting in production on it Titan platform in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Depression Cristobal, the company said on Friday.

Equinor will evacuate remaining workers later on Friday, a spokesman said.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Friday there has been no impact to offshore oil production from Cristobal, but it expects a minimal impact to drilling.

Shell is evacuating non-essential workers in the Gulf as Cristobal begins moving north to reach the Louisiana coast by Sunday night after passing through the heart of U.S. offshore oil production areas over the weekend.

Occidental also has evacuated non-essential workers from some of its central Gulf of Mexico facilities.