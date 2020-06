HOUSTON (Reuters) - About 31%, or 575,541 barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production remains shut in the U.S.-regulated Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday following the passage of Tropical Storm Cristobal, the U.S. government said.

About 33%, or 898.32 million cubic feet a day (cfd), of offshore natural gas output remains shut in the U.S. Gulf after the storm’s passage ashore, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.