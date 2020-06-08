Shell to resume drilling, redeploy workers in Gulf of Mexico as storm passes

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC said it will restart drilling and begin redeploying some non-essential personnel on some of its offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday as conditions improve following tropical storm Cristobal.

“There were no impacts to our production as a result of TS Cristobal, and we expect to resume our drilling operations as conditions continue to improve today and tomorrow,” the company said.

The company also said separately that its onshore assets were not impacted by the storm.

Cristobal, which has weakened after making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, led to the shutdown of an estimated 34.30% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Sunday.

Shell, along with other companies, including Murphy Oil, began evacuating personnel on June 4.