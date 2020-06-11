U.S. Gulf offshore oil production down 13% after Cristobal

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Offshore crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico was down 13%, or 242,681 barrels per day (bpd), on Thursday, four days after Tropical Storm Cristobal came ashore, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.

Natural gas output from the offshore Gulf of Mexico remained cut back by 9%, or 241 million cubic feet a day (cfd), after the storm, the BSEE said.

On Wednesday, 24%, or 435,767 bpd, of crude oil production and 23%, or 619 million cfd, of natural gas output was shut, according to the BSEE.

The federal agency also said 3%, or 20 production platforms, remained evacuated in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

In total, the storm has shut in 3.1 million bpd and 4.4 billion cfd of natural gas production since Saturday, according to the BSEE.

Cristobal formed on June 1, struck the Mexican coast and then passed north to make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Sunday. The storm dissipated on Wednesday over Canada, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico waters account for about 15% of total U.S. crude production and 5% of U.S. natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.