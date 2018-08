(Reuters) - Debby, previously a tropical storm, has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone and is expected to dissipate on Thursday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Debby was about 865 miles (1,390 kilometers) northwest of the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles (65 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather agency said.