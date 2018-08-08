FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Debby strengthens to tropical storm over far North Atlantic: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sub-tropical storm Debby strengthened slightly to a tropical storm over the far North Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm, which is about 1,175 miles (1,890 kilometers) west-northwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), is expected to weaken slowly from late on Wednesday, the NHC said.

The storm system is forecast to dissipate over the far northern Atlantic by Thursday night, it said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
