Debby strengthens to tropical storm over far North Atlantic: NHC

(Reuters) - Sub-tropical storm Debby strengthened slightly to a tropical storm over the far North Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm, which is about 1,175 miles (1,890 kilometers) west-northwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), is expected to weaken slowly from late on Wednesday, the NHC said.

The storm system is forecast to dissipate over the far northern Atlantic by Thursday night, it said.