(Reuters) - Sub-tropical storm Debby has formed in the North Atlantic but is forecast to be a short-lived system with its dissipation expected in a couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Debby is about 1,160 miles (1,870 kilometers) west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.