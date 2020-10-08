Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
AMERS

Delta becomes a Category Three Hurricane again: NHC

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A satellite image shows Hurricane Delta as it progresses over Gulf of Mexico towards the Louisiana coast October 8, 2020. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Delta re-strengthened into a Category Three Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with additional strengthening expected on Thursday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Delta was located about 345 miles (555 km) south of Cameron, Louisiana, packing a maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/h), the NHC said.

Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up