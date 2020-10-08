Delta becomes a Category Three Hurricane again: NHC

A satellite image shows Hurricane Delta as it progresses over Gulf of Mexico towards the Louisiana coast October 8, 2020. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Delta re-strengthened into a Category Three Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with additional strengthening expected on Thursday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Delta was located about 345 miles (555 km) south of Cameron, Louisiana, packing a maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/h), the NHC said.