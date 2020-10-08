Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy & Environment

Chevron completes evacuation of personnel in U.S. Gulf due to hurricane

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N has completed the evacuation of personnel from all its platforms in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico and shut in the facilities because of Hurricane Delta, the company said on Wednesday.

About 80%, or 1.49 million barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production and about 49% of natural gas output were shut in the U.S. Gulf, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

