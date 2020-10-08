Chevron completes evacuation of personnel in U.S. Gulf due to hurricane

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N has completed the evacuation of personnel from all its platforms in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico and shut in the facilities because of Hurricane Delta, the company said on Wednesday.
About 80%, or 1.49 million barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production and about 49% of natural gas output were shut in the U.S. Gulf, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.
Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.